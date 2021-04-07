WWE Personality Encourages Fans To Stop Listening To Dave Meltzer

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg published a video on Twitter with a message about longtime wrestling writer Dave Meltzer. Rosenberg encouraged fans to “stop listening to Dave Meltzer” and brought up other podcasts that fans should listen to. Rosenberg said the following…

“Listen to people that actually have progressive, thoughtful opinions about the business. This guy only has a name because he happened to be around for so long getting fed false information from wrestlers 30 years ago. What is his great journalistic claim to fame? Where’s the big book? Where’s the big moment? He just happened to be around. His opinions suck. They’re moronic, they’re baseless, they’re false.”