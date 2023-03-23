WWE Personality Explains Why He Wants The Company To Sign Nick Aldis

WWE announcer Wade Barrett discussed why he thinks the company should sign a free agent Nick Aldis during an interview with The Metro.

He said, “I’m as big a fan of Nick Aldis as anyone. I think, first of all, he’s a fantastic talker, he’s got a great look, he’s a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style. It reminds me a bit of Harley Race, kind of the pompous Englishman element adds to it as well. I’d love to see Nick involved.”

“He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for. I think he’ll have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE,” Wade added. “I think he’s got a lot he can contribute. In terms of supporters, I’m certainly on board as a supporter of Nick Aldis one day coming to WWE.”