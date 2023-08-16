WWE Personality Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk’s Shot At “Hangman” Adam Page

As PWMania.com previously reported, after Saturday’s AEW Collision concluded, CM Punk cut a promo for the live audience in which he took a shot at “Hangman” Adam Page. Punk and The Young Bucks reportedly have an agreement not to publicly criticize each other, but Page is not one of them.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed what Punk said on his podcast.

Booker T said, “Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I’m not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That’s just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it’s a rub for Hangman Page because he’s not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do.”

