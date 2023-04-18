WWE Personality Pitches For Logan Paul To Win Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE star Sam Roberts reacted on Logan Paul potentially winning a Money in the Bank ladder battle in a video posted to his TikTok account.

“This is a man, who while holding the briefcase, would have the WWE held hostage because the idea of him being WWE Champion is so antithetical to what the WWE Universe wants.”

“Logan Paul is in this position now where he’s had big matches. He’s proven what he can do. Logan Paul has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that’s being made in Logan Paul. So how do you operate up there? You have him go to this pay-per-view and win the Money in the Bank briefcase.”

The Money in the Bank PLE in 2023 will be held on July 1st in London, England.