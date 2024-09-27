WWE Personality Reacts To MVP Making His AEW Debut

MVP debuted for AEW this week at Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City. MVP gave Prince Nana his business card and suggested that Swerve Strickland seek new management because Nana is not doing enough for Swerve.

Booker T discussed MVP’s AEW debut during the most recent Hall of Fame podcast:

“MVP is a guy who during the pandemic was one of the MVPs. He did some hell of a work during that time as well as with Bobby Lashley in the Hurt Business. He did some really, really good work. He really did. So for me to have someone like MVP to be able to carry that mantle, because he does it and he does it well, for that reason and that reason only, like a Paul Heyman. We have very few guys who can step into that position that can actually go out there and make somebody look good and they don’t even have to get in the ring to actually do it. That’s MVP.”

Booker added, “So give that guy his shine as far as being that guy who can go out there and get that done with these young guys. For me, I’m glad to see him be there.”

MVP is believed to be reforming a new version of The Hurt Business in AEW, possibly under the name The Hurt Syndicate, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin joining the group.

