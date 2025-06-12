WWE Personality Reacts To Naomi’s Controversial New Persona

Booker T addressed his past public criticisms of Naomi and her recent, more aggressive heel persona, stating emphatically that he is proud of her evolution. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator said that what he asked from her years ago is exactly what she’s delivering now.

The discussion came up when co-host Brad Gilmore referenced backlash Booker had received from “Black Twitter” in response to past comments about Naomi. “My people was coming after me,” Booker admitted. “And the thing is, I look at Naomi now, Miss Money in the Bank… the only thing that I was asking for then… was the same thing that I was asking for back then.”

Booker has long said he wanted to see a more serious and intense side of Naomi’s character, one that broke from the overly feel-good presentation of her early WWE run. Now, he feels vindicated watching her current success. “And I look at her now, man, and am I proud of her? You damn right, damn right,” he said. “Maybe that, that time, you know, away, going to TNA and you know, getting away, getting out of that bubble. You know, you never know what’s gonna click.”

He also clarified that there’s never been any real-life heat between the two, despite how it may have looked online. “I know when I see her every time… we still dab it up. You know what I mean? We’ve never had any animosity, no matter what Twitter has tried to make it to be,” he shared. “I think, you know, at the end of the day, she know I’m right, riding with her to win.”

Naomi’s recent run has drawn critical acclaim since her return, winning the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and embracing a darker, more ruthless persona. For Booker T, it marks a full-circle moment — the evolution he always believed she had in her.

