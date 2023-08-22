WWE Personality Reacts To Rumors Of Edge Potentially Signing With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the rumors of Edge potentially signing with AEW.

He said, “I don’t think Edge is going to AEW. Me personally, I think Edge’s bump card, I think thats why he had his last match. His bump card is like, I think he’s sick and tired of taking bumps. I know who it feels to be in that zone taking bumps. Edge is a guy getting up there in age and I think he wants to enjoy the fruits of the labor. But a check, like a couple million to ask him to do nothing. Hey, you never know.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: