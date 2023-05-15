WWE Personality Says Bad Bunny Is Like Having Someone “The Caliber Of Michael Jackson Or Beyonce”

WWE Announcer Corey Graves recently spoke on his podcast, “After the Bell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including music star Bad Bunny’s appearance at the 2023 WWE Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico…

“Bad Bunny’s entrance was one of the most incredible things that I’ve ever experienced in my life. Being in the arena and hearing 18,000-plus scream every word to his entrance music.”

“Bad Bunny is one of, if not the biggest stars in the entertainment space right now. I think this would be more similar to having someone the caliber of Michael Jackson or Beyonce … [someone] that red hot in the entertainment world being part of WWE.”

