WWE Personality Says Mandy Rose Has Got to Have “the Dumbest Agent in the World”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mandy Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, previously told TMZ.com that Rose earned $500,000 from her FanTime page in less than a week after her WWE release was announced.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the claim on his podcast.

He said, “You’ve got to have the dumbest agent in the world for him to be reporting how much money you’ve been making. That makes no sense. Why don’t he put how much ‘Uncle Sam’ is taking out of it as well? You know what I mean? As well as what his cut is?”

“She’s gonna have to do a whole lot of naked photos, okay? I’m just being right straight up, okay? ‘Fast’ money goes fast. I don’t get the allure or what’s the bait here other than it’s a naked woman and it’s a certain person. It’s a lot of fixation in the world and again, this world we’re living in today. It’s a lot of followers, maybe that’s it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: