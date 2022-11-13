WWE Personality Was “Furious” About Austin Theory’s Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves discussed Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th, 2022 edition of RAW during his After The Bell podcast.

“I’m furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes mere feet away from us as Theory strutted his way down.” He added, “I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy. I understand things change. Everything has changed, everything in our universe has changed in the last few months.”

“I will say this. If Theory doesn’t do something massive between now and Survivor Series, maybe it’s time to worry. And not in the long-term thing. Austin Theory is what 24-years-old? The dude’s gonna be fine.”

