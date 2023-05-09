WWE Personality Weighs In On Drew McIntyre’s Rumored Situation With The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Drew McIntyre’s status with WWE amidst rumors of McIntyre possibly leaving the company when his contract expires:

“Him not being in this tournament kinda says a little bit of something, right? This is about guys being able to make money. I’m not looking for the monopoly in wrestling. I’m not looking to keep a guy, if he don’t want to stay. If a guy wanna leave, let him leave, and Drew McIntyre is a guy that’s put in work in WWE, not just once but twice so he knows what that system is all about. Any company in the world, he’ll be a star. He can make money anywhere he wants to.”

