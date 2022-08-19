WWE Planned for Mr. Kennedy to Defeat The Undertaker for the World Title in 2007

In an episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast called “Ask Matt Anything,” AEW’s Matt Hardy answered some questions from fans. Hardy talked about the plans that were supposed to happen after Mr. Kennedy won the 2007 WWE Money in the Bank briefcase:

“Undertaker was going to be out to have surgery. The initial plan at that time was for Ken Kennedy to cash the Money in the Bank in and win the title from The Undertaker, but some things happened at that point that ended up changing. The reason Vince decided to have me go out and beat Mr. Kennedy at that point was that whenever he won the World title, he would have a competitor, someone to work with automatically. So I was being set up for a World title program with Ken Kennedy who was going to defeat The Undertaker for the championship. But if I’m not mistaken, I feel like Ken got hurt. I think he got hurt and then he had to drop it (the Money in the Bank) to Edge, who beat Undertaker.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)