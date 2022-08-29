WWE Planned to Use George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone’ as Kevin Nash’s Entrance

On this week’s episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Sean Oliver and his life are discussed in depth. The topics discussed include Sean’s early life in production, Kayfabe Commentaries, Sex and the City, and what’s next.

During the course of the show, Nash revealed that WWE had intended for “Bad to the Bone” to serve as his ring entrance music in the event that he was crowned WWE Champion:

“This is the honest to God’s truth. I actually shot the video for it. When they made me champion, they were going to have me come out to George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone.’ Then they found out it was $100,000 and they said no.”

In addition to speaking about other topics, Nash commented on his appearance on Fox News during the coverage of the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide:

“These motherf**kers. They put me behind a f**king barbecue shack on Atlantic Avenue with a monitor smaller than I’m looking at right now. I couldn’t I couldn’t see anything. You talking about bushwhacked.”

Nash continued, “Hey let me ask you a question sweetheart. These f**king actors right, that f**king show up in these movies with a f**king eight pack and f**king put on 30 pounds for a f**king role. What do you think they do? Do you think gets creatine? You f**king stupid b**ch.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



