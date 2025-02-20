WWE Planning Changes To Hall Of Fame Ceremony Format

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may see a format change in 2025, as the company is reportedly considering a shake-up to its traditional schedule.

This year’s class will be headlined by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with Michelle McCool as the only other confirmed inductee so far. The ceremony is set for April 18, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, taking place the night before WrestleMania 41.

In recent years, the Hall of Fame ceremony has aired immediately after SmackDown, but according to WrestleVotes, some within WWE are unhappy with this format. The account reported:

“After speaking with sources, we’ve heard varying speculation about when and where the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place. Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown. We’re told WWE is considering a change, with no mention of the time or place in any WM promotional material so far.”

As of now, WWE has not confirmed any adjustments, but with no official mention of the ceremony’s schedule in WrestleMania 41 promotional material, changes could be on the horizon.

The event will be available for streaming on Peacock in the United States and Netflix in most international markets.