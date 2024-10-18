WWE Planning Event Against AEW At The Former ECW Arena

At the same time that WWE is booking more international locations for its premium live events, NXT is going on tour.

That trend began this month, with the first two episodes on the CW Network set in Chicago and St. Louis. This week, they returned to the Performance Centre.

NXT and AEW faced off on October 8th, with AEW airing Title Tuesday. They’re expected to face off on November 6th, as WWE moves NXT from its usual Tuesday timeslot to Wednesday to avoid the US presidential election.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has a date set for NXT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, with the belief that it will be November 6th.

Meltzer wrote, “The fact there will be a show has been confirmed by many, just not the date. NXT will be on the unfamiliar night, and I presume they’ll loaded up going head-to-head with AEW.”

This is the first time WWE will use the venue that previously housed ECW before the promotion closed in 2001. No other information was provided.