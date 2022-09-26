WWE Planning Feud Between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles?

Roman Reigns headlined a house show this past weekend for the first time ever as he competed against WWE Raw star AJ Styles in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When WWE has wrestlers work live events alongside each other, it’s usually a sign of future plans. It should be noted that there have been no reports of this prospective rivalry.

At the Clash at the Castle event, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is not scheduled to appear on Extreme Rules on October 8th.

The company has already announced that Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul on November 5 in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel event.

Reigns has been advertised for Survivor Series in November, but no opponent has been announced for the program, which will include the return of WarGames. It is possible that WWE will book a bout between Styles and Reigns at this year’s Survivor Series because WWE has had RAW vs. SmackDown contests at this event for the past many years. However, it is also possible that this will just be a televised feud.