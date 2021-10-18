WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft but he has not wrestled on RAW in almost one month now. A new report by WrestleVotes says WWE has more character changes planned. The following report was filed today-

Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm & cool.” As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 18, 2021

While Kross has not wrestled on RAW since defeating Jaxson Ryker on 9/27, he did defeat Ricochet on the 10/7 edition of WWE Main Event. Kross has also been featured in RAW vignettes, and he’s worked recent WWE live events. He defeated John Morrison last weekend at non-televised Supershow live events.