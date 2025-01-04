WWE Planning More Crossovers Between RAW And SmackDown Stars

Fans can expect increased crossover between WWE brands as the company enters the new year. WWE is advertising top SmackDown stars, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, for Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere episode.

The trend of inter-brand appearances was already evident on Friday’s SmackDown, where Raw star Drew McIntyre opened the show in a segment with Rhodes. The interaction escalated when Kevin Owens laid out Rhodes, setting the tone for more cross-brand action during WWE’s transfer window—a period where talent can move between Raw and SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select, additional Raw talent were present at Friday’s SmackDown, and this pattern is expected to continue. Both brands will feature stars from the other roster for the foreseeable future, with some wrestlers potentially making permanent moves to new brands.

Additionally, WWE plans to reduce the number of dark matches at SmackDown events to accommodate the newly added third hour, further emphasizing the focus on televised content. This strategy reflects WWE’s commitment to keeping its programming fresh and dynamic as the road to WrestleMania heats up.