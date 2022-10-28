WWE Planning More Mystery Vignettes and Storylines Similar to Bray Wyatt’s “White Rabbit”

More mystery storylines are on the way in WWE.

Following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to promote Bray Wyatt’s return, more mystery vignettes are planned.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”

On this week’s NXT episode, WWE started teasing a new character named Scrypts. WWE recently registered that name as a trademark. There were no obvious hints as to who was behind the vignettes. The first vignettes had a distorted voice message left for the Performance Center.

In related news, Ava Raine, the real-life Simone Johnson and daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week.

The voice call can be heard below.