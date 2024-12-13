WWE Planning Special Farewell For Raw’s Last Episode On USA Network

After nearly two decades on the USA Network in its second run, Monday Night Raw is set to depart from the network once again, transitioning to its new home on Netflix. The final episode of Raw on USA will air on December 30th from Houston, with its Netflix debut scheduled for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The Netflix premiere is shaping up to be a massive event, with Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and John Cena among the stars advertised to appear. WWE is expected to stack the show with high-profile names and matches, including a rumored blockbuster main event.

Meanwhile, WWE is also planning to give USA Network a proper send-off. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the December 30th episode will be designed to leave a lasting impression, delivering a strong show as a thank-you to the network that has been home to Raw for so many years.

Fans can look forward to two historic episodes of Raw as WWE closes one chapter and begins another in its new era on Netflix.

“They’re not short-changing Houston, though I know on January 30 [December 30], they are trying to give us a nice sendoff there. There’s been a lot of work to go into the finale of Raw on USA. It’s been a long, long time that they’ve been on that network. Obviously a little break when they left to go to TNN, aka Spike TV, but then came right back to USA. So they’re going to do a nice sendoff. I’m sure you’ll have a nice little video package of all the moments that happened on USA over the years. And they want to make sure that they give them a good show. So it’ll determine who will be in the finals for this Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. I’d expect a couple other matches for that Houston show to pop up as we approach December 30, which a lot of the years. It could be one of those punt shows where it’s a recap show. They don’t really give us anything live. They give talent time off, but because of the relationship with USA ending for Raw, they want to do everything they can to honor that partnership. Obviously, they will continue on with USA on SmackDown, but they want to make sure that they’re delivering a good show on December 30 as well.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)