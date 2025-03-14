WWE Planning ‘The Roast Of WrestleMania’ Event For WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE may be introducing a new event to WrestleMania week, adding to the already stacked lineup of premium live events and special shows.

WrestleMania 41 Weekend Events:

– WrestleMania 41 (April 19 & 20, 2025) – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

– NXT Stand & Deliver

– WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

– Episodes of Raw & SmackDown

– WWE Considering Post-WrestleMania “Roast” Event

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has discussed an “outside-the-box” idea for a new post-WrestleMania event on Sunday night, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. The working title for the show is “The Roast of WrestleMania”, which would feature comedic megastar Tony Hinchcliffe.

The report states:

“According to a well-placed source, WWE has discussed an ‘outside-the-box’ idea of running a post-WrestleMania event in Las Vegas on Sunday night, 4/20. We’re told the concept would be ‘The Roast of WrestleMania,’ featuring comedic megastar Tony Hinchcliffe.”

Tony Hinchcliffe is a longtime WWE fan who has attended numerous shows and has also been featured on the Joe Rogan Experience when wrestlers were interviewed.

If the Roast of WrestleMania becomes a reality, it could add a new layer of entertainment to WrestleMania weekend, blending comedy and wrestling in a unique way. More details are expected as WWE finalizes its plans.