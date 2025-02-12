WWE Planning To Add Championship Match To Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event is set for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, but so far, only two matches have been officially announced.

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and two yet-to-be-named competitors will battle for a shot at a World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and two additional competitors vying for their own title opportunity in April.

Additionally, according to WrestleVotes via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, there have been backstage discussions about Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Championship at the event.

“I’ve heard rumblings of a Shinsuke Nakamura title defense. [I] don’t know the opponent, but that’s one that I’ve heard could take place at the SkyDome.”

With Elimination Chamber serving as the final major stop on the road to WrestleMania 41, more matches are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.