WWE Planning To Bring Back Evolution PLE This Summer

WWE is reportedly preparing to bring back Evolution, the all-women’s Premium Live Event (PLE), following the success of its inaugural show in 2018.

The first Evolution took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The groundbreaking event featured an all-female card and was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE is tentatively planning to hold Evolution on July 5th at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. While the date and venue are being considered, sources indicate that plans are still in development and subject to change.

WrestleVotes has also confirmed the report, stating:

“After speaking with sources, we can confirm WWE is set to bring back the highly anticipated Evolution PLE this summer. The return of the all-women’s event is expected to be officially announced before WrestleMania. Credit to @Cory_Hays407 who had heard rumblings of this rumor weeks back.”

If confirmed, the return of Evolution would mark a major moment in WWE’s women’s division and signal continued investment in spotlighting female talent on a grand stage.