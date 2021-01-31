WWE Planning To Have WrestleMania Be One Night Again

Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and here are the highlights.

Wrestlemania 37 being a two-night event: “We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. [We have plans] to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

Future of live events: “Our fans are our secret sauce. When we pivoted to the ThunderDome [WWE’s virtual videoconferencing crowd system], we brought our fans back [virtually] as well as the lights, the lasers, the pyro. There is an intersection of technology and live attendance. It happened faster than I think anyone anticipated, but we are absolutely looking to merge those worlds together the biggest and best way we possibly can. I know that our audience will be very vocal in telling us what they do and don’t like, which is certainly appreciated.”