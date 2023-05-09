WWE Planning To Hold Another International PLE Later This Year

WWE is planning another premium live event in an international market this year, following the highly regarded Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico.

WWE’s Night of Champions event will take place on May 27 at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before traveling to The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1 for Money in the Bank and Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for SummerSlam in August.

WWE has yet to confirm the remaining dates and locations for their 2023 PLE schedule.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “WWE has spoken with reps in Australia to gauge interest of a potential PLE event.”

Twitter insider Boozer 666, who has previously broken WWE stories, announced on the platform that an international PLE is scheduled for Saturday, September 2.

Ironically, this is the day before AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago on a Sunday night during Labor Day weekend. All Elite Wrestling has yet to confirm plans for this year’s event, as All In takes place the week before at Wembley.