WWE Planning to Introduce More NXT Brands in 2023

WWE might soon experience an influx of NXT brands in various countries around the world, according to recent comments made by Shawn Michaels.

NXT was reintroduced by WWE as their developmental brand in 2012, and NXT UK was introduced in 2017.

In August, WWE released a statement in which they also announced the cancellation of NXT UK. In that same statement, they also revealed that they will launch NXT Europe the following year.

During the post-Halloween Havoc media scrum, Michaels addressed the topic of WWE’s plans to expand the NXT brand into international markets.

Although the launch of NXT Europe is planned for the following year, an exact date has not yet been decided upon.

After the announcement of NXT Europe was made, mass releases took place almost immediately, with the vast majority of talent being released from NXT UK.

Michaels said, “I know there’s been talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico. As I understand it those announcements could be coming down the road in 2023, so this company continues to grow and expand. I know a guy who’s interested in NXT and its expansion, so I’m sure those things aren’t very far down the line at all.”