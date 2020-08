WWE Planning To Restart Live Programming In Two Weeks

WWE is reportedly planning to resume live TV shows later this month. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the new plan is to restart live TV programming beginning with the WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on August 21.

WWE would then continue through the weekend with the live SummerSlam pay-per-view and a live RAW episode on Monday. There is no word yet on if fans will be at these live shows as that was described as still to be determined.

The location for the live SmackDown, SummerSlam and RAW is also up in the air, but it was noted that there will be one location for all three events. It’s been reported that WWE is looking at holding SummerSlam in the Northeast somewhere, Atlantic City in New Jersey, or the Florida coast.