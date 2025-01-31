WWE Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Return Include A Potential Title Reign

WWE is just days away from welcoming back one of its biggest stars, Charlotte Flair, to television.

Flair has been sidelined since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. The injury occurred when Flair took a spot in the corner, appearing to twist awkwardly upon landing before immediately clutching her knee.

According to WrestleVotes, Flair’s return will see her fully embrace her family legacy with a “Top Girl” attitude, adding even more confidence and flair to her persona. There is also speculation that championship gold could be in her future.

Ahead of her comeback, WWE has released new merchandise featuring the Top Girl moniker, further signaling a refreshed presentation for Flair upon her return.