WWE Plans Pre-Taped NXT Episode For December Broadcast

The trend of WWE television being recorded instead of broadcasting live will continue next month.

WWE has begun taping episodes a week in advance more frequently than usual, as the touring schedule shifts. They want to tape the November 29th episode of SmackDown a week in advance on November 22 in Salt Lake City so that staff and wrestlers may enjoy Thanksgiving vacation.

WWE also intends to tape the December 20th episode of SmackDown on December 13th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and the Raw show on December 23rd, the week before, on December 16th at the TD Bank Garden in Boston, MA. WWE plans to stream more live episodes once 2025 begins.

According to Dave Meltzer’s current Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the December 17th NXT show in Lowell, MA, will feature a one-hour tape delay. This will allow WWE to air the show that night while also taping the Christmas Eve episode.

Although WWE is expected to run an episode of NXT on December 31st, this has not been confirmed.