WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues

The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show.

As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.

There has been speculation that the song might be used for Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt has recently been in the news as a result of reports indicating that he had discussions with WWE about a possible return. Triple H isn’t finished surprising fans with new talent, either.

When he was in Lucha Underground, Kross was known as The White Rabbit. The interesting thing about Kross possibly using the song is that WWE did it on SmackDown, where he appeared in a pre-taped promo segment with Scarlett to further his feud with Drew McIntyre.

It would appear that WWE is making progress toward booking McIntyre vs. Kross for the Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia that will take place next month.

Click here for full WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Bakersfield. You can watch the clip of “White Rabbit” playing at the live event below: