WWE Polls Fans On Triple H vs. Randy Orton

– Last night’s RAW main event saw Triple H wrestle his first match since the summer of 2019, going up against Randy Orton. The storyline was that Triple H was standing up for the Legends and Hall of Famers that Orton has disrespected. The match ended without a finish as Alexa Bliss interfered and shot a fireball at Orton’s face to end the show.

WWE has a new poll asking fans if they want to see Triple H get another shot at humbling Orton. As of this writing, 77% voted for another match between The Game and The Viper, while 23% voted no.