WWE Possibly Planning For Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu

Logan Paul wants to share the ring with Jacob Fatu.

On his latest IMPAULSIVE podcast, the former WWE United States Champion gave high praise to The Bloodline member.

“Very clear rising star,” Paul said. “He’s one of the only guys who really stands out to me. I think everyone else sees it.”

He added, “While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks, he’s on my list. I will be wrestling him in the near future and we’re going to be going at it. I sort of see him as competition. I promise you, we’re going to go f*cking crazy. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s inevitable.”

Check out the complete episode of IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.