WWE Possibly Signs UK Women’s Wrestler

There’s new speculation on indie women’s wrestler Bobbi Tyler signing with WWE.

While WWE has not announced Tyler’s signing, she changed her social media handles last night to include WWE. She can now be found at @StevieTurnerWWE, indicating that her new ring name is Stevie Turner. Her Instagram bio also bills her as a member of the WWE NXT UK brand.

Tyler has wrestled for various international promotions, including Stardom, Revolution Pro, House of Glory and IPW:UK, among others. The 24 year old has been wrestling since 2016.