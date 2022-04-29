WWE Possibly Taking NXT 2.0 To Full Sail

The WWE NXT brand may be returning to Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida soon.

WWE has not taped NXT content from the arena at Full Sail since October 2020, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is talk of bringing NXT 2.0 to the school.

WWE began filming NXT shows at Full Sail in 2012, but the school also hosted WWE Tough Enough, the Cruiserweight Classic, the Mae Young Classic, and other shows. Full Sail began hosting the weekly NXT TV show on the USA Network in September 2019, but WWE stopped taping content at Full Sail in early 2020. The main reason for the change was due to how students were no longer on campus to help with WWE production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WWE – Full Sail relationship included several perks for the school. Students got the chance to learn production and other skills, while a portion of merchandise and ticket sales went to a scholarship fund. The partnership led to well over $500,000 in scholarships for Full Sail students.

The split in 2020 was said to be amicable, and it was reported that WWE planned on coming back to the school once crowds were allowed again and as COVID restrictions eased up.

NXT 2.0 currently tapes at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There is no word on when the return might happen, or how long it might last, but we will keep you updated.