WWE Possibly Taking The MITB Briefcase Off Otis

WWE creative has reportedly pitched ideas to get the Money in the Bank briefcase off Otis so they can make the MITB storyline a main focus again, but Vince McMahon is said to be Otis’ biggest fan and that stands in the way of the creative change. WrestleVotes reported the following today:

“There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go.”

