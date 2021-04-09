WWE Possibly Using Cardboard Cutouts In The WrestleMania Seats

It was reported earlier this year that WWE was considering the fan cutouts at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37, especially after how good the NFL made them look at the same stadium for the Super Bowl in February. While WWE is expecting around 25,000 actual fans for each night of WrestleMania, now it looks like there will be a mix of real and fake fans in the crowd.

A closer look at recent photos of WrestleMania 37 set construction shows the fan cutouts placed in various areas of the crowd. Below are zoomed in screenshots from recent WrestleMania 37 set construction photos from Twitter user @N7ME4A2 and News Channel 8 in Tampa, which show the fan cutouts placed in the seats: