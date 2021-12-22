WWE Postpones Canadian Live Event

WWE has postponed another live event in Canada. As noted earlier, tickets for the December 30 live event from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec were no longer being offered, but the event was still listed on schedules. In an update, WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event will be postponed.

The new date for the Lavel live event is Sunday, March 6. Fans who purchased tickets for the December 30 show will be able to use them on March 6.

This comes after WWE postponed a RAW taping, a SmackDown taping, and two Supershow live events in Canada earlier this month. As noted at this link, the shows were scheduled for late January, but will now take place next fall. Those shows were set to be WWE’s first TV tapings in Canada since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020. The December 29 WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario at the Coca-Cola Coliseum is still on, but that could also change due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is scheduled to serve as the host of that event in her hometown.

We noted earlier how several WWE wrestlers and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s likely that the spread of the Omicron variant will lead to more schedule changes. You can click here for today’s report on the recent COVID-19 positives within WWE.