WWE Postpones NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian

The WWE NXT live events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian, which has forced mass evacuations in the state of Florida.

The show originally scheduled for Friday at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 17.

The show scheduled for Saturday at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL has been rescheduled for Friday, November 11.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.

Today, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba and strengthened to a Category 4 storm. It is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday and bring heavy rain and winds to the Southeastern United States through the weekend. Florida has declared a state of emergency, and approximately 2.5 million residents have been ordered to evacuate.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Monday night that due to the hurricane, staff and talent attendance at Wednesday’s Dynamite in Philadelphia is voluntary.