WWE Posts Details On “Eye For An Eye Match” At Extreme Rules

WWE’s official preview for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in the Eye For An Eye Match at Extreme Rules says the only way to win the match is by extracting an eye of your opponent. There is no word on how they will make this work but you can see the official match preview below:

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.

The Monday Night Messiah has tormented the legendary luchador for months and nearly ended Mysterio’s career with a gruesome attack on his eye. With his career in jeopardy, the iconic Superstar watched as his son Dominik got involved to defend his father’s honor, but Dominik found himself in Rollins’ sights as well. With Rollins attempting to replicate the same brutal ocular assault on Dominik, Mysterio promised to get “an eye for an eye” from the devious Superstar.

Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion?

