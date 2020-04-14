WWE Posts Graphic On Champions From Scotland

WWE posted the following tweet today, noting that several of the current WWE champions are making Scotland proud.

The graphic highlights WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus. All five champions were born in Scotland and got their starts there.

You can see the full tweet below, along with replies from Wolfgang and Ray, plus similar posts from Coffey and Glasgow’s Insane Championship Wrestling from back when Drew won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

5 Scottish title holders at 1 time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/qUN6EfFWPZ — Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) April 14, 2020