WWE Posts New Braun Strowman Merchandise

WWE has released new merchandise for Braun Strowman on the official WWE Shop website. WWE Shop released two pieces of merchandise for Strowman today – a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” muscle t-shirt, and a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” tank top.

This is interesting as Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31. There’s no word on if this means there has been a change in Strowman’s WWE status, but we will keep you updated.

You can see a screenshot of Strowman’s new WWE merchandise below: