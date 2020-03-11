WWE Posts Teaser On Rob Gronkowski

As noted earlier this morning, The Wrap reported that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. Gronk is reportedly making his SmackDown on FOX debut during the March 20 episode from New Orleans, then will appear at WrestleMania 36 to begin a storyline that will lead to a match. The Wrap’s report came after it was reported last night on WWE Backstage that WWE was close to finalizing a deal with the former New England Patriot, who retired from the NFL last year at age 29.

Shortly after The Wrap’s report, WWE issued a teaser announcement on Gronk possibly joining the promotion, and appearing on SmackDown later this month. You can read the full announcement below-