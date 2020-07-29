WWE Posts Twitter Poll On Bray Wyatt

– WWE issued a Twitter poll today asking fans if they prefer “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt or “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt. As seen below, 74.7% have voted for The Fiend with almost 5,500 votes.

The Fiend returned at the end of the Wyatt Swamp Fight during WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view earlier this month, which saw Wyatt go at it with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a non-title contest that had no official finish. It’s believed that Strowman will defend his title against The Fiend at SummerSlam on August 23, but that has not been confirmed. Wyatt has not wrestled as The Fiend since the Firefly Fun House Match win over John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in April. The feud against Strowman began shortly after that.