WWE Posts Twitter Poll On Montez Ford Getting Poisoned At RAW

– Last night’s RAW featured a storyline where RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford collapsed at ringside during the singles match between partner Angelo Dawkins and Angel Garza. Ford then collapsed again during his singles match with Andrade. It was later stated during a backstage segment that WWE trainers indicated that Ford had been poisoned earlier in the night, which led to his wife Bianca Belair brawling with Zelina Vega.

As seen below, WWE issued a Twitter poll and asked fans who they think was responsible for “poisoning” Ford. As of this writing, 74.7% voted “Definitely some foul play” while 25.3% voted for “Simply a bad batch” as the reason. The Street Profits are set to defend their titles against Andrade and Garza at WWE SummerSlam on August 23.