WWE PPV Scheduled For New Years Day

WWE is scheduled to hold a PPV on New Year’s Day for the first time ever on Saturday 1/1/2022. The event was announced by Trae Young of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks at Rolling Loud tonight, right after Bianca Belair’s win over Carmella.

Here is WWE’s full announcement on the PPV and the video from Rolling Loud-

WWE kicks off 2022 in Atlanta

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2021 – WWE will kick off the new year at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, January 1, 2022, marking the first time in history that a WWE pay-per-view event will be held on New Year’s Day. The event will stream live on the night of New Year’s Day at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

“I don’t know about you but I think New Year’s Trae would be a great name for the event, and I can’t think of a better way to bring in 2022 than with the WWE Universe,” said Atlanta Hawks All-Star Point Guard Trae Young, who exclusively announced the New Year’s Day event during tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown.

“State Farm Arena is a phenomenal venue with a long history of hosting world-class events,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We’re excited to deliver this pay-per-view to the people of Atlanta and the many that travel to the city to celebrate New Year’s.”

Tickets for the New Year’s Day pay-per-view event go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com. The event will feature Superstars Superstars from both SmackDown and Raw including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, United States Champion Sheamus, Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Riddle, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and many more.