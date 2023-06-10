WWE Presents Asuka With New Women’s Title Belt On SmackDown

“The Empress of Tomorrow” has the new WWE Women’s Championship of today.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the new WWE Women’s Championship belt.

Pearce asked Asuka to hand over her current Raw Women’s Championship title belt and then presented her with her brand new WWE Women’s Championship belt.

Check it out below.

Adam Pearce presents Asuka with her brand new #WWE Women's Championship belt on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UCfZKzDqGo — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) June 10, 2023