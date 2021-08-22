WWE President Nick Khan Confirms That The NXT Brand Is Being Revamped

In recent weeks, there have been reports that WWE will be making changes to the NXT brand.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that the brand is going to be revamped:

“In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s gonna have a whole new look. It’s gonna have a whole new feel and we believe, because the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and they’re on SmackDown and RAW now, we don’t want to keep doing the same thing. We wanna look elsewhere for great young talent. The look of the show, the production of the show, everything’s gonna change.”

Khan also said the following in regards to people blaming him for controversial decisions that have been made by the company:

“The people I love and care for, of course I care what they think of me as an individual. The people I do not know, they’re allowed to have their opinions. It does not affect me in any way. I don’t read it. I don’t look at it. It’s not something I derive any pleasure or pain from. So, it’s nothing that affects what I do and how I look at things in terms of getting blame for things, when something’s a disaster I want all of the credit, when something’s a hit, I want none of the credit. So, if I’m blamed for what the fans don’t like, then that’s fine by me. If I’m blamed for what the fans don’t like and it takes some heat off the people making hard decisions I’m good with it all day long.”

“There’s a collective of us, but in WWE, as you know there’s one boss, that’s Vince as you know. So, from Bruce Prichard who oversees the entire creative process, between Kevin Dunn who oversees all of our productions, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque with ultimately Vince making the final decision on it.”