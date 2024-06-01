WWE President Nick Khan Spotted At Wrestling Event This Week

According to PWInsider.com, WWE President Nick Khan was seen at a Sukeban Los Angeles event this past Thursday night.

There is no word yet on what Khan was doing at the show, but he could be scouting for talent similar to what he has done in other shows like the GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Hip-Hop music artist and singer Saweetie was at the Sukeban Los Angeles show as well and so was DJ Diplo, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.