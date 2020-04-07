WWE Press Release On Wrestlemania 36 Records

WWE issued an announcement to us today noting that WrestleMania 36 Week set more viewership and content records. Below is the full announcement on records set by WrestleMania 36 Week:

WrestleMania Sets More Records

In addition to WrestleMania becoming the most social event in WWE history, WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across the company’s digital and social platforms including WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, an increase of +20 percent year-over-year.

Additionally, a record 46 million hours of content was consumed during WrestleMania Week, an increase of +28 percent year-over-year.

As previously announced, WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with more than 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, +57 percent vs. last year’s WrestleMania, according to Nielsen Social.