WWE Prioritizing a Major Free Agent Over Heavily Rumored Signing

As PWMania.com previously reported, all indications suggest that “Switchblade” Jay White will leave NJPW soon.

At NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, White lost to Hikuleo in a “Loser leaves Japan” match. This Saturday, White is scheduled to work AEW’s Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California.

This follows a report that said his contract with NJPW was set to expire soon and that AEW and WWE were interested in signing him up.

White is one of the biggest stars in NJPW, but WWE is currently considering a bigger name.

According to those in WWE who would be aware of significant signings during the WrestleMania season, the company is seeking to sign a much bigger free agent than White, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In his article, Meltzer stated, “It is not clear what is next for White, although one would suspect WWE or AEW would be his next destination, because nothing else would make sense. Those in WWE who would normally know of major acquisitions during Mania season didn’t know about this one and only said that there was a much bigger major free agent in play right now that was internally the priority.”

Meltzer added that AEW would “stylistically” be the better option but WWE “has its obvious benefits as being the hotter company right now.”

The NJPW added a stipulation to White’s match against Kingston this past Thursday. If White loses, he will never wrestle again in NJPW. If Kingston loses, he will never wrestle in a NJPW ring against a NJPW talent again.